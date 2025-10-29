Hubei Hit-and-Run Escapes the Headlines

On October 22, a car ploughed into a group of primary school children in the city of Shiyan in central China’s Hubei province, leaving one dead and four injured. The tragedy outside Chongqing Road Primary School was the sort of incident that in years past might have brought an upswell of outrage and questioning across social media. But for three full days the story was kept under lock and key by central and local authorities — likely to avoid potential sensitivities in the midst of the CCP’s Fourth Plenum.

The silence on the story was finally broken on October 25, two days after the close of the plenum in Beijing, as local police in Shiyan issued a notice tersely stating that the event was being treated as a “traffic accident.” According to the notice, the 48-year-old driver in the case had been arrested for “endangering public safety.”

The Shiyan case is just the latest in a series of breaking incidents in China in recent months and years that have met with robust information control responses, underscoring the strength of both online and offline restrictions on reporting and information exchange. The case echoes the surprising eight-hour silence that followed the disastrous fire at Beijing’s Changfeng Hospital in 2023, when even eyewitness video of the tragedy in a populous residential area could not gain traction online.

Despite the claim in the local police notice that the tragedy in Shiyan was merely a traffic incident and a case of recklessness, there is compelling evidence to suggest that it follows a more worrying social pattern linking it to hit-and-run incidents like that in Zhuhai less than a year ago, in which 35 people were killed.

The driver’s motives remain a mystery — and that mystery is precisely what has residents questioning whether authorities are withholding information about a potential pattern of deliberate vehicle attacks.

The timing of the information blackout heightened suspicions. The incident occurred at a particularly sensitive time, in the middle of the Central Committee’s Fourth Plenum, a meeting for the leadership to plan out the next economic five-year plan.

Taiwanese media were the first to report on the case, having been tipped off by video footage of the crash leaked to the X forum “Teacher Li is not your teacher.” It showed the car suddenly running a red light and driving through a group of people waiting at the lights opposite. Taiwanese media noted that no Chinese media outlets had reported on the case, that images and information on the topic were being deleted online, and that people in the local area were being totally blocked from posting on any social media platforms.

An image posted online in China of the car involved in the Shiyan hit-and-run case.

Despite the controls, some critical information managed to seep through on social media. In the days immediately following the accident, one private WeChat account in Henan began posting important information raising further questions about the nature and context of the incident. This included what appeared to be multiple safety inspections in past months by the school and local police around the primary school to protect it from traffic accidents, and numerous police records from Shiyan of cases of violent driving and traffic infringements. There was also, the day after the tragedy, an image posted online of the license plate of the car allegedly involved in the incident. The image post, viewed at least 40,000 times, was simply labelled “Hubei Plate No. CF66780 was involved in a traffic accident.” One strongly up-voted comment on the post, dated October 24 and tagged as originating from Hubei, remarked: “This wasn’t a traffic accident; it was [a case of] deliberately running people down.”

Even after police broke their silence on October 25, major news outlets remained largely silent. Caixin seems to be one of just a handful of news media that has reported it. The continued absence of mainstream coverage underscores how effectively authorities can suppress what they have typically labeled “sudden-breaking incidents” — those stories of a sensitive and often jarring nature that have the potential to spark widespread anger and speculation, including questions of government negligence.

One of the more notable efforts to break the silence came from the freelance journalism collective Aquarius Era, which sent a reporter to the scene and published a story to WeChat on October 25 about the incident that was subsequently deleted. The report, now archived at China Digital Times, witnesses the frustration of local residents in Shiyan at not being able to obtain reliable information about the incident from local news outlets, and pressure from the city authorities against individuals posting information online — or even talking together at the scene.

“Such a big incident has happened and no explanation has been given,” they quote one local mother whose child attends the primary school. “Life cannot be trampled on at will!” According to the Aquarius Era report, police near the school would directly drive people away when they saw crowds forming to discuss the incident. “If you really want to ask [about what happened near the school], people are willing to talk, but they’re just afraid of plainclothes [police],” one resident said. When more people began discussing the accident in residential areas, they would consciously disperse immediately.

The case in Shiyan, like that at the Changfeng Hospital two years ago, points to a pattern that has become familiar in recent years — a level of control, combined with an incapacity of news media — that means even stories happening close to home become invisible, shrouded in mystery and uncertainty.